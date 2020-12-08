Warming Trend Throughout the Workweek

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, December 8th

While your calendar may be saying it’s still fall, it might not have felt like it lately. However, that fall weather is going to be making a comeback later this week as cloud coverage decreases and temperatures start to increase. Temperatures will continue to increase throughout the workweek, putting those cool, gloomy days in our rear view mirror; but not for long.

TONIGHT

Temperatures reached in the mid-50’s all across the region here in West Tennessee, and they are going to continue rising through the week. But for tonight, we are going to see them dip down to the middle 30’s as skies clear out and make way for a sunny week ahead. Sunshine remains our friend all through the workweek until rain makes a comeback this coming weekend. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!



Tomorrow, temperatures are slowly beginning to rise, reaching the lower 60’s with some mostly clear skies. This warning trend is going to last all throughout the workweek, as we reach the middle-upper 60s on Thursday. We will be getting a tease of that warmer and sunnier weather but, it wont be lasting for long. Clouds and cooler weather will be making a comeback later this weekend, which the chance for some heavy rain Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves through our area. Temperatures will dip back down and cooler, winter weather will make a return next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

