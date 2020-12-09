2 additional deaths, 138 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

Those residents are an 86-year-old man, who died Dec. 8, and an 87-year-old man, who died Nov. 29.

A total of 117 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 138 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,506.

Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 89-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,938 (60.5%)

38301: 1,844 (28.3%)

38356: 101 (1.5%)

38391: 67 (1%)

38366: 116 (1.8%)

38343: 55 (0.8%)

38313: 140 (2.2%)

38392: 45 (0.7%)

38355: 21 (0.3%)

38362: 75 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 10 (0.2%)

38308: 13 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 71 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,622 (24.9%)

White: 2,618 (40.3%)

Asian: 20 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 158 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 1,984 (30.5%)

Gender:

Female: 3,624 (55.7%)

Male: 2,823 (43.4%)

Unknown: 59 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,388 (82.8%)

Not recovered: 297 (4.6%)

Better: 339 (5.2%)

Unknown: 365 (5.6%)

Deaths: 117 (1.8%)

Age: