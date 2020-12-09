2 additional deaths, 138 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
Those residents are an 86-year-old man, who died Dec. 8, and an 87-year-old man, who died Nov. 29.
A total of 117 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed another 138 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,506.
Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 89-years-old.
There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,938 (60.5%)
- 38301: 1,844 (28.3%)
- 38356: 101 (1.5%)
- 38391: 67 (1%)
- 38366: 116 (1.8%)
- 38343: 55 (0.8%)
- 38313: 140 (2.2%)
- 38392: 45 (0.7%)
- 38355: 21 (0.3%)
- 38362: 75 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 10 (0.2%)
- 38308: 13 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 71 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,622 (24.9%)
- White: 2,618 (40.3%)
- Asian: 20 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 158 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 1,984 (30.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,624 (55.7%)
- Male: 2,823 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 59 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,388 (82.8%)
- Not recovered: 297 (4.6%)
- Better: 339 (5.2%)
- Unknown: 365 (5.6%)
- Deaths: 117 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 318 (4.9%)
- 11 – 20 years: 784 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,098 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 972 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 928 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 945 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 720 (11.1%)
- 71 – 80 years: 405 (6.2%)
- 80+: 262 (4%)
- Unknown: 74 (1.1%)