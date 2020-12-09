2 additional deaths, 138 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

Those residents are an 86-year-old man, who died Dec. 8, and an 87-year-old man, who died Nov. 29.

A total of 117 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 138 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,506.

Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 89-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,938 (60.5%)
  • 38301: 1,844 (28.3%)
  • 38356: 101 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 67 (1%)
  • 38366: 116 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 55 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 140 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 45 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 21 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 75 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 10 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 13 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 71 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,622 (24.9%)
  • White: 2,618 (40.3%)
  • Asian: 20 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 158 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 1,984 (30.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,624 (55.7%)
  • Male: 2,823 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 59 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,388 (82.8%)
  • Not recovered: 297 (4.6%)
  • Better: 339 (5.2%)
  • Unknown: 365 (5.6%)
  • Deaths: 117 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 318 (4.9%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 784 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,098 (16.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 972 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 928 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 945 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 720 (11.1%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 405 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 262 (4%)
  • Unknown: 74 (1.1%)
