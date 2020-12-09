35 arrested following Hardin Co. drug investigation
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Dozens of people are in custody in a West Tennessee county following a drug investigation.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined the Savannah Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, targeting drug sales in Hardin County.
“We had several warrants, dozens of warrants on individuals for the sale of narcotics and we decided to do a joint operation today with the help of the TBI, Savannah Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and US Marshals,” said Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander.
Sheriff Alexander says these arrests are months in the making.
“Since this COVID has taken place, we’ve decided to do just one big joint operation, and this has been going on since January of this year,” he said.
Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts says COVID-19 hasn’t slowed down drug use and sales in Hardin County.
“We face the same issues that most small towns face with drugs and with the opioid epidemic going on, and that’s not slowed down by a pandemic,” Chief Pitts said.
Chief Pitts and Sheriff Alexander say in addition to drug charges, Wednesday’s arrests range from weapon charges to violation of the sex offender registry. Sheriff Alexander says they hope these arrests will take more drugs off the streets.
“In Hardin County, our drug issue now, we’re starting to see a lot of meth. We’re still seeing that. We’re seeing morphine and we’re starting to see some fentanyl coming into our county now, so it’s causing us a lot of problems,” Sheriff Alexander said.
Chief Pitts says he hopes these arrests will also send a message to some in the community.
“It’s important that we get the message out that if you deal drugs in Savannah or Hardin County, you will go to jail. It’s not a matter of if you will go to jail. We have a great working relationship between the law enforcement agencies here,” he said.
Chief Pitts says collaboration between agencies make these type of investigations possible.
Among those arrested are:
- Tarvis L. Bailey (DOB: 1/30/79), Saltillo – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)
- Jeffery Dale Barrier (DOB: 12/27/76), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Robin Lynn Bingham (DOB: 9/25/66), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Donavan Bryant (DOB: 4/11/00), Shiloh – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy
- Jessica Walls Campbell (DOB: 8/4/86), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Malayna Casey (DOB: 12/29/98), Adamsville – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Vincent Bennett Casey Jr. (DOB: 4/11/90), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Tommy Day (DOB: 3/10/73), Saltillo – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)
- Lester Paul Doyle (DOB: 11/4/78), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)
- Chris Fondren (DOB: 9/19/75), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy
- Alfredo Miguel Fry (DOB: 5/16/85), Pinson – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)
- Phillip Wayne Gray (DOB: 7/30/86), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)
- Kimberly Kay Haddock (DOB: 1/22/63), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)
- Jeremy Harris (DOB: 10//96), Selmer – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)
- James Hopper (DOB: 5/3/90), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Clararessia Mae Jackson (DOB: 11/1/69), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)
- Johnny Justice (DOB: 8/15/65), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy
- Rachel Lemas (DOB: 11/2/74), Adamsville – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy
- Tammy Miller (DOB: 6/6/70), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Sonya Nichols (DOB: 8/12/68), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent, one count Conspiracy
- Vynderlin Cycoyia Nichols (DOB: 7/19/88), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)
- Jeanna Cook Shelby (DOB: 10/20/75), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy
- Steven Smith (DOB: 10/30/00), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Stacie Spurlin (DOB: 2/11/63), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)
- Nelson R. Talley (DOB: 8/22/62), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)
- Allison Nicole Todd (DOB: 12/27/80), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Seaman Wade Vanhoose (DOB: 1/16/81), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Sidney Randle Walls (DOB: 12/28/66), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Adrian Yarbrough (DOB: 10/31/89), Savannah – One count Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)
- Ebony Caldwell (DOB: 9/11/80), Savannah – One count Disorderly Conduct
- Rosetta Dixon (DOB: 1/12/68), Savannah – One count Disorderly Conduct
- Barbara Ann Nichols (DOB: 9/18/47), Savannah – One count Simple Possession, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Russell Overby (DOB: 6/5/58), Savannah – One count Felon in Possession of a Firearm, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Barbara Ross (DOB: 6/11/51), Savannah – One count Disorderly Conduct
- Rusty Allen Wamble (DOB: 5/2/88), Finger – One count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia