35 arrested following Hardin Co. drug investigation

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Dozens of people are in custody in a West Tennessee county following a drug investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined the Savannah Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, targeting drug sales in Hardin County.

“We had several warrants, dozens of warrants on individuals for the sale of narcotics and we decided to do a joint operation today with the help of the TBI, Savannah Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and US Marshals,” said Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander.

Sheriff Alexander says these arrests are months in the making.

“Since this COVID has taken place, we’ve decided to do just one big joint operation, and this has been going on since January of this year,” he said.

Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts says COVID-19 hasn’t slowed down drug use and sales in Hardin County.

“We face the same issues that most small towns face with drugs and with the opioid epidemic going on, and that’s not slowed down by a pandemic,” Chief Pitts said.

Chief Pitts and Sheriff Alexander say in addition to drug charges, Wednesday’s arrests range from weapon charges to violation of the sex offender registry. Sheriff Alexander says they hope these arrests will take more drugs off the streets.

“In Hardin County, our drug issue now, we’re starting to see a lot of meth. We’re still seeing that. We’re seeing morphine and we’re starting to see some fentanyl coming into our county now, so it’s causing us a lot of problems,” Sheriff Alexander said.

Chief Pitts says he hopes these arrests will also send a message to some in the community.

“It’s important that we get the message out that if you deal drugs in Savannah or Hardin County, you will go to jail. It’s not a matter of if you will go to jail. We have a great working relationship between the law enforcement agencies here,” he said.

Chief Pitts says collaboration between agencies make these type of investigations possible.

Among those arrested are: