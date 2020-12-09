422,962 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,171 deaths, 2,605 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 422,962 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, December 9. In addition, 5,171 people have died and 2,605 are currently hospitalized. Another 376,851 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 37,014 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 493 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,675

Bedford County – 3,303

Benton County – 963

Bledsoe County – 1.292

Blount County – 6,821

Bradley County – 6,335

Campbell County – 1,817

Cannon County – 930

Carroll County – 2,057

Carter County — 3,262

Cheatham County – 1,879

Chester County – 1,142

Claiborne County – 1,093

Clay County – 614

Cocke County – 1,896

Coffee County – 3,376

Crockett County — 1,255

Cumberland County – 2,989

Davidson County – 47,595

Decatur County – 1,013

DeKalb County – 1,437

Dickson County – 3,322

Dyer County – 3,496

Fayette County – 2,528

Fentress County – 1,379

Franklin County – 2,514

Gibson County – 3,757

Giles County – 1,718

Grainger County – 1,214

Greene County – 3,738

Grundy County – 881

Hamblen County – 4,118

Hamilton County – 19,729

Hancock County – 235

Hardeman County – 2,407

Hardin County – 2,009

Hawkins County – 2,375

Haywood County — 1,789

Henderson County — 2,152

Henry County — 1,785

Hickman County – 1,371

Houston County – 627

Humphreys County – 844

Jackson County – 785

Jefferson County – 2,720

Johnson County – 1,550

Knox County – 22,491

Lake County – 1,260

Lauderdale County – 2,211

Lawrence County – 3,182

Lewis County — 881

Lincoln County – 2,091

Loudon County – 2,689

Macon County – 2,017

Madison County – 6,078

Marion County – 1,326

Marshall County – 2,008

Maury County – 6,897

McMinn County – 3,109

McNairy County — 1,519

Meigs County – 602

Monroe County – 2,594

Montgomery County – 7,811

Moore County — 449

Morgan County — 920

Obion County — 2,966

Overton County – 1,652

Perry County – 568

Pickett County — 432

Polk County – 792

Putnam County – 6,558

Rhea County – 2,052

Roane County – 2,855

Robertson County – 4,475

Rutherford County – 20,721

Scott County – 1,342

Sequatchie County – 651

Sevier County – 5,862

Shelby County – 52,722

Smith County – 1,561

Stewart County — 670

Sullivan County — 7,730

Sumner County – 11,558

Tipton County – 4,120

Trousdale County – 1,950

Unicoi County – 1,048

Union County — 847

Van Buren County – 423

Warren County – 2,799

Washington County – 7,327

Wayne County – 2,051

Weakley County — 2,396

White County – 2,061

Williamson County – 12,996

Wilson County – 8,870

Out of state – 10,355

Pending – 6,622

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 486

Asian – 3,493

Black or African-American – 59,041

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 270

Other/Multiracial – 39,723

White – 242,736

Pending – 77,213

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 260,879

Hispanic or Latino – 33,976

Pending – 128,107

Gender:

Female – 222,739

Male – 196,875

Pending – 3,348

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.