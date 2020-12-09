Jackson Generals dropped as Minor League affiliate

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals have been dropped as an affiliate from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Jackson Generals made the announcement Wednesday, saying they had not been sent an invitation into the newly formed Minor League Baseball system.

The Jackson Generals released a statement, saying in part:

“We thank the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks for 12 great years and 3 championships as partners. Both are wonderful organizations. We also thank West Tennesseans for supporting Jackson Generals baseball over the past 12 years at the highest per-capita attendance rate in the Southern League.”

