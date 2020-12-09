Jackson police investigating shooting on Pleasant Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials with the Jackson Police Department confirm that around 8 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Pleasant Street.

According to investigators, when officers arrived on the scene, one victim was found with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.