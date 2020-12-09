Mugshots : Madison County : 12/08/20 – 12/09/20

1/10 Allsion Killough Violation of community corrections

2/10 Amy Gullet Theft $10k>$59k embezzlement

3/10 James Holliday Violation of probation

4/10 John Jones Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

5/10 Kenneth Hall Criminal trespass



6/10 Korday Nash Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/10 Rodney Claybrooks Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest

8/10 Travis Knotts Violation of community corrections

9/10 Tyler Fuller Violation of probation

10/10 William Rook Child abuse or neglect - aggravated





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/09/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.