Mugshots : Madison County : 12/08/20 – 12/09/20 December 9, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Allsion Killough Violation of community corrections 2/10Amy Gullet Theft $10k>$59k embezzlement 3/10James Holliday Violation of probation 4/10John Jones Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving 5/10Kenneth Hall Criminal trespass 6/10Korday Nash Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon 7/10Rodney Claybrooks Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest 8/10Travis Knotts Violation of community corrections 9/10Tyler Fuller Violation of probation 10/10William Rook Child abuse or neglect - aggravated The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/09/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.