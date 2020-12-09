Near 70°F Weather Possible Thursday Afternoon

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, December 9th

Clear skies are another welcome sight across West Tennessee today with highs in the middle 60s. We’re in a warming trend that will last through the end of the workweek but a cold front will bring this warm up to a halt! Showers will likely kick off the weekend with colder weather coming early next week.

We’ll continue to get clear skies across West Tennessee tonight with light south-southwest winds. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!



Sunny skies yet again tomorrow with even warmer weather than we had today! We’ll peak in the middle to upper 60s Thursday afternoon with southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

