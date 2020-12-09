Peabody Golden Tide Football: A Winning Culture

TRENTON, Tenn. — High school football in Trenton, TN is a way of life. In Class 2A, the Peabody Golden Tide have become the standard for success, winning the last three TSSAA state championships.

This kind of success, however, is usually predicated by countless hours of hard work. In a year like 2020, daily challenges to remain healthy made it that much more difficult.

“I think our guys made probably more sacrifices this year, than we’ve ever had to ask a group,” said head coach Shane Jacobs. “Working hard in the weight room, just maintaining our composure even though we’re at the top,” said sophomore quarterback Sam Driggers. “Every Friday we knew we had a target on our back,” said junior running back Khalik Ganaway. “We knew that we had to be the ones to step up.”

The effort behind the scenes was ultimately rewarded, a feeling only a few understand.

“When I rushed on second and eight and we converted for the first down, I just felt the crowd behind my back, and I was like we’re about to win the state championship,” said Driggers. “It’s a blessing to have a senior season, like we weren’t going to have,” said senior safety Carson Vandiver. “I put my all into every day.”

The commitment to being excellent at Peabody goes way beyond those that put on a uniform every Friday night. It stems from a passionate community that embodies what it truly means to be a family.

“All of them coming out to support us, it really hypes us up, helps us in the game every Friday night,” said Ganaway. “They just have our backs no matter what happens,” said Driggers. You know we could have not won a single game at all and they would still love us to death and help us get better, not only as players but just as people on and off the field.”

“I think it’s the most special town in West Tennessee to coach football in, just because stands are packed every Friday night,” said Jacobs. “We never go without, our kids never go without financially in any capacity. We just don’t go without, anything we need there’s plenty of support here to do it for us.”

The 2020 year comes to a close, but according to the three time defending champs, there’s still more work to be done.

“Staying humble,” said Ganaway. “Getting bigger, stronger, keep working hard.” “I feel like we’ve left a pretty good legacy,” said Vandiver. “Like coach said the other day the underclassmen are kind of watching us to see what we do, and they’ve been right behind us. Some of them are leaders on the team, and I think they’re going to be pretty good next year.”

In the last three years, the Tide secured three region championships, two perfect seasons, and currently hold the longest active winning streak in the state of Tennessee.