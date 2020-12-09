Promotion Producer —- WCCB, Charlotte, NC

Are you a strong writer with a knack for video content production and a love of news, media, current local events and pop culture?



WCCB-TV in Charlotte (DMA 22) seeks a creative, highly motivated and media savvy individual to write, shoot and edit nightly on-air and online promotions for our 10pm newscasts.



As a CW affiliate that produces over 30 hours of news each week, we need attention grabbing nightly teases that speak to our audiences between 5pm and 10pm.



Duties include attending daily editorial meetings as well as researching and suggesting potential news stories with unique promotional value. This producer will work closely with the news department staff to stay on top of the topical news stories and weather. Beyond producing content for air, this position will also be required to schedule content on our website and social media platforms. The ideal candidate will have a willingness to learn and will go beyond the daily duties to pitch and create innovative promotional content that can be used on-air and online.

One to two years experience in writing, shooting and editing (Adobe Premiere Pro CC) nightly news topicals is strongly desired. Familiarity with Adobe After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator is a big plus. Experience creating digital media to promote the news is preferred. Applicants must be able to work weeknights.



Applicants must be a self-starting, solution oriented team player who can take initiative to gather factual information from the news department and work on a deadline.



Due to COVID this position could initially “work from home”. But this would not be a permanent work arrangement.

Send Resume to:

Jeff Arrowood – Jarrowood@wccbcharlotte.com

Promotions Director

WCCB-TV

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

EOE

No phone calls please