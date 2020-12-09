Sunny And Much Warmer!

Weather Update: Wednesday, December 9 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. we start off on a cold note again, but not nearly as cold as it was yesterday. We have a few factors helping warm things up today. At the surface there is a warm front still slowly lifting NE across the area this morning after stalling. Winds will be out of the southwest most of today, and the biggest influence and that is the shallow ridge located in the Plains now will shift further east. Height response will allow temps into the low 60s today, and upper 60s Thursday. There will be some degree of cloud cover this morning, with the front and west side of the retreating trough. However, I think the combination of other influences will win out today and lead to an otherwise beautiful day!



