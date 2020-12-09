Yearly toy drive sees success in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — On December 18, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the New Beginnings Church, will invite those in need to come and shop presents for their children.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher says they’ve received an outpouring of donations, and they’re hoping to save Christmas for the families who might not be able to afford gifts.

He gives credit to the Benton County community for their generosity.

“Every project that we’ve thrown out there, they bend over backward. This is one of the greatest places in the world to live. When you say there’s a need, the people of Benton County are going to step up and give,” Sheriff Christopher said.

The sheriff’s office is still collecting gifts, so you still have time to donate.

More information about the date and time will be released. You can follow the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for that information.