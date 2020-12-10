130 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 6,636 total

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,636.

The new patients range in age from 10-months-old to 93-years-old.

There are currently 32 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,015 (60.5%)
  • 38301: 1,883 (28.4%)
  • 38356: 103 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 67 (1%)
  • 38366: 118 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 56 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 144 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 45 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 21 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 79 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 10 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 13 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 72 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,645 (24.8%)
  • White: 2,664 (40.1%)
  • Asian: 21 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 165 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 107 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,034 (30.7%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,702 (55.8%)
  • Male: 2,869 (43.2%)
  • Unknown: 65 (1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,432 (81.9%)
  • Not recovered: 326 (4.9%)
  • Better: 375 (5.6%)
  • Unknown: 386 (5.8%)
  • Deaths: 117 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 328 (4.9%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 805 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,115 (16.8%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 993 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 945 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 957 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 735 (11.1%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 412 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 268 (4%)
  • Unknown: 78 (1.2%)
