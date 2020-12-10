130 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 6,636 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,636.
The new patients range in age from 10-months-old to 93-years-old.
There are currently 32 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,015 (60.5%)
- 38301: 1,883 (28.4%)
- 38356: 103 (1.5%)
- 38391: 67 (1%)
- 38366: 118 (1.8%)
- 38343: 56 (0.8%)
- 38313: 144 (2.1%)
- 38392: 45 (0.7%)
- 38355: 21 (0.3%)
- 38362: 79 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 10 (0.1%)
- 38308: 13 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 72 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,645 (24.8%)
- White: 2,664 (40.1%)
- Asian: 21 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 165 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 107 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,034 (30.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,702 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,869 (43.2%)
- Unknown: 65 (1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,432 (81.9%)
- Not recovered: 326 (4.9%)
- Better: 375 (5.6%)
- Unknown: 386 (5.8%)
- Deaths: 117 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 328 (4.9%)
- 11 – 20 years: 805 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,115 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 993 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 945 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 957 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 735 (11.1%)
- 71 – 80 years: 412 (6.2%)
- 80+: 268 (4%)
- Unknown: 78 (1.2%)