130 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 6,636 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,636.

The new patients range in age from 10-months-old to 93-years-old.

There are currently 32 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,015 (60.5%)

38301: 1,883 (28.4%)

38356: 103 (1.5%)

38391: 67 (1%)

38366: 118 (1.8%)

38343: 56 (0.8%)

38313: 144 (2.1%)

38392: 45 (0.7%)

38355: 21 (0.3%)

38362: 79 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 10 (0.1%)

38308: 13 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 72 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,645 (24.8%)

White: 2,664 (40.1%)

Asian: 21 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 165 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 107 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,034 (30.7%)

Gender:

Female: 3,702 (55.8%)

Male: 2,869 (43.2%)

Unknown: 65 (1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,432 (81.9%)

Not recovered: 326 (4.9%)

Better: 375 (5.6%)

Unknown: 386 (5.8%)

Deaths: 117 (1.8%)

Age: