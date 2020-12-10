428,973 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,240 deaths, 2,558 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 428,973 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, December 10. In addition, 5,240 people have died and 2,558 are currently hospitalized. Another 382,444 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 37,840 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 518 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,741

Bedford County – 3,375

Benton County – 967

Bledsoe County – 1,305

Blount County – 6,924

Bradley County – 6,473

Campbell County – 1,858

Cannon County – 950

Carroll County – 2,105

Carter County — 3,304

Cheatham County – 1,937

Chester County – 1,157

Claiborne County – 1,132

Clay County – 629

Cocke County – 1,924

Coffee County – 3,460

Crockett County — 1,274

Cumberland County – 3,041

Davidson County – 48,146

Decatur County – 1,026

DeKalb County – 1,470

Dickson County – 3,382

Dyer County – 3,531

Fayette County – 2551

Fentress County – 1,384

Franklin County – 2,536

Gibson County – 3,798

Giles County – 1,752

Grainger County – 1,242

Greene County – 3,815

Grundy County – 898

Hamblen County – 4,168

Hamilton County – 20,052

Hancock County – 239

Hardeman County – 2,420

Hardin County – 2,025

Hawkins County – 2,451

Haywood County — 1,797

Henderson County — 2,194

Henry County — 1,818

Hickman County – 1,400

Houston County – 637

Humphreys County – 858

Jackson County – 789

Jefferson County – 2,757

Johnson County – 1,564

Knox County – 22,903

Lake County – 1,268

Lauderdale County – 2,225

Lawrence County – 3,227

Lewis County — 903

Lincoln County – 2,148

Loudon County – 2,731

Macon County – 2,028

Madison County – 6,129

Marion County – 1,369

Marshall County – 2,049

Maury County – 7,000

McMinn County – 3,179

McNairy County — 1,534

Meigs County – 635

Monroe County – 2,648

Montgomery County – 7,929

Moore County — 459

Morgan County — 938

Obion County — 2,991

Overton County – 1,661

Perry County – 577

Pickett County — 435

Polk County – 821

Putnam County – 6,634

Rhea County – 2,103

Roane County – 2,898

Robertson County – 4,557

Rutherford County – 21,014

Scott County – 1,376

Sequatchie County – 678

Sevier County – 5,964

Shelby County – 52,963

Smith County – 1,585

Stewart County — 677

Sullivan County — 7,888

Sumner County – 11,785

Tipton County – 4,181

Trousdale County – 1,960

Unicoi County – 1,068

Union County — 862

Van Buren County – 423

Warren County – 2,874

Washington County – 7,457

Wayne County – 2,068

Weakley County — 2,414

White County – 2,087

Williamson County – 13,169

Wilson County – 8,966

Out of state – 10,472

Pending – 6,807

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 500

Asian – 3,533

Black or African-American – 59,676

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 275

Other/Multiracial – 40,135

White – 246,467

Pending – 78,387

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 264,871

Hispanic or Latino – 34,245

Pending – 129,857

Gender:

Female – 226,010

Male – 199,552

Pending – 3,411

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.