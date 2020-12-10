A 3rd grade class takes part in standing behind those who are being affected by covid-19.

JACKSON, Tenn.– Every year the 3rd grade class from West Chester Elementary School puts together a service project.

This year the goal was to help healthcare workers and patients that are dealing with covid-19.

The class put together goodie bags full of cards and gifts to take to the hospital for both the nurses and the patients.

RN on the covid floor, Teresa Puente, says it means a lot to see the children understand those who are being affected by covid-19.

She says those in the hospital need the support during this difficult time.

“You should see their face when you take a card in that a 3rd grader wrote. It actually brings tears to their eyes. We also enjoy reading all the cards. As nurses I feel like it really brought us joy and it kinda just boosts everyone’s morale,” Puente says.

3rd grade teacher, Natalie Cravens says her students hope their actions of kindness can bring just a little bit of joy into their day.

“Hopefully we can inspire other people to continue to help these healthcare workers, to help their loved ones, and to keep other people safe so that hopefully we can see the end of this pandemic,” Cravens says.

Cravens says she is teaching her students that we can always help someone in need, whether it be a difficult time or in the middle of a pandemic.