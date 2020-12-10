City officials discuss CARES Act funding, expenses

JACKSON, Tenn. — City officials met Thursday for the Jackson Budget Committee meeting.

City leaders met virtually to discuss several topics. One topic was the CARES Act funding and expenses.

The city requested reimbursement of $1.8 million. At present, they have allocated a little over $1 million for COVID-related expenses.

“Throughout this time during COVID, we kind of identified these areas as the best way to spend these reimbursements and also disperse some background we already submitted,” Lauren Kirk, with the City of Jackson, said.

Leaders say they hope to meet again January 14, 2021, but say another meeting might be held this month.