Creative Services Producer —- Charlotte, NC

WCCB, Charlotte’s CW is looking for an experienced Creative Services Producer to join our award winning team. Qualified candidates will have excellent communication skills and be able to work in a fast paced television environment. While being able to conceptualize and create effective client commercials and long form informational and entertainment packages. The ability to work well with Sales Team & clients to brainstorm ideas, write scripts, edit & shoot. A strong background in visual storytelling is a plus. A great attitude and work ethic is a definite must. Along with the ability to self motivate while pushing the creative envelope.

Requirements:

– Minimum of four years’ experience editing in non-linear applications and knowledge of post-production procedures, and techniques. 

– Strong background with Adobe Creative Suite including After Effects 

– Creative writing to produce effective scripts for client’s commercials and station promos

– Creative eye for shooting commercial and long form spots

– Knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, DSLR experience preferred

– Ability to handle all aspects of production including studio & field lighting, sound and production gear

– Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

– Perform other duties as assigned

– College Degree preferred

 

Please send resume, reel/links, sample scripts and salary history to;

Andy Madewell

Creative Services Director

One Television Place, Charlotte, NC 28205

amadewell@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please.

EOE

