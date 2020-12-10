DeGeneres: Positive test for coronavirus but ‘feeling fine’

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she’s tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine right now.”

The producer of her daytime talk show says taping is on hold until January.

DeGeneres said in an Instagram post that anyone who has been in close contact with her has been notified and that she’s following “all proper CDC” guidelines.

DeGeneres promised to see her viewers after the holidays and called for them to stay “healthy and safe.” Reruns of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were to air starting Thursday.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, the show shifted to taping without a studio audience. In September, it put fans into seats virtually.

