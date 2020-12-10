Jackson church donates to three local schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church hosted a coat drive at three schools in Jackson.

East Jackson Church of Christ donated coats to kids at Jackson Careers and Technology Middle School, Issac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary, and Rose Hill Middle School.

The church donated over 40 coats to each school.

Organizer Samuel Jones says this is a special event for kids in needs, and the church is making sure they are staying warm for the winter.

“We just hope that they’re thankful and feel that there are people that care that they’re in need, and we know people are in need so we just hope they will take this as a gift and be thankful,” said church member Samuel Jones.

Organizers say they plan to continue the coat drive next year.