JTA to hold annual ‘25 Cents Days,’ announces holiday schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announced its annual “25 Cents Days.”

JTA says all rides on the fixed route buses will be 25 cents, and all rides on the Lift will be 50 cents on December 23 and December 24.

JTA says this yearly tradition is meant to help ease the stress on holiday budgets.

JTA adds that they will not be operating their regular hours on Christmas Day.

The news release from JTA says they will return to regular operation on December 26 at their regular fare.