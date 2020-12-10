Local town offers free Christmas trail

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessee town is bringing in a little extra Christmas magic.

Main Street Brownsville announced it has opened “A Magical Small Town Christmas.”

This free holiday trail gives the community the chance to walk through a variety of Christmas decorations in Brownsville.

Brittany Beaver, the director of Main Street Brownsville, says corporations, small business and families were able to donate over $5,000 to this event.

A Magical Small Town Christmas will be open 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until December 27.

If you are interested in visiting the trail, just head to 23 South Lafayette Avenue. To stay up-to-date on Main Street Brownsville, follow their Facebook page.