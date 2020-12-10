Milan hosts annual Shop with a Cop program

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan Police Department hosted their 15th annual Shop with a Cop program, but this year’s looked a little different due to COVID-19.

Milan police are still making sure kids have what they need in time for the holidays.

Each year, Milan Police Department officers spend the day with kids shopping for toys. But this year, parents did the shopping due to the pandemic.

Milan Police Department Lt. Alan Alexander says this year feels different without the kids.

“I’m used to having all the kids, where we eat supper with them, and we let the ride in the police car with us and run blue lights, and going around and picking out toys with them, and watching their faces light up,” Lt. Alexander said.

Lt. Alexander also says this will continue to be a magical moment for him, as well as the other officers, and they are making sure children feel special for the holidays.

“Shop with a Cop with us is just trying to get to know the children a little bit, and let them know as officers we’re their friends and we’re here here trying to help out where we can,” he said.

Organizers say they’ve had more than 100 parents participate in Shop with a Cop, and they hope for the program to be a success again next year.