Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/20 – 12/10/20 December 10, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8LOVE, TRAVIS Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8BALLARD, JESSICA Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8BARRETT, WESLEY Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8FLOWERS, TREVOR Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8HUGHEY, FELICIA Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8MORPHIS, SHANE Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8WAMBLE, RUSTY Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8WINSTON, TYRONE Aggravated domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, driving on a revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/10/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots