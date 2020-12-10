Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/20 – 12/10/20

1/8 LOVE, TRAVIS Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/8 BALLARD, JESSICA Violation of probation

3/8 BARRETT, WESLEY Failure to appear

4/8 FLOWERS, TREVOR Failure to appear

5/8 HUGHEY, FELICIA Failure to appear



6/8 MORPHIS, SHANE Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/8 WAMBLE, RUSTY Violation of community corrections

8/8 WINSTON, TYRONE Aggravated domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, driving on a revoked/suspended license















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/10/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.