Rain Returns Friday Night with Colder Weather This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Thursday, December 10th

Hopefully, you had a chance to get outside today with the 70°F weather that we’ve had in West Tennessee this afternoon! The sunny skies have brought temperatures nearly 20°F above average for this time of the year, but you won’t hear me complaining! Warm weather is expected tomorrow too but with cloudier skies ahead of the oncoming cold front that’s forecast to arrive in West Tennessee on Saturday morning.

TONIGHT

Under clear skies, temperatures will only drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise on Friday morning. We'll be above freezing with light winds from the south at 5 miles per hour.



Skies will start mostly clear tomorrow but gradually get partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees again this afternoon. Expect a mostly dry Friday with showers arriving after sunset – especially towards midnight and through Saturday morning. We’ll be dealing with wet weather Saturday and possibly again on Sunday. We’re watching a chance for a wintry mix to show up Sunday night! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

