Rep. David Byrd says he may go on ventilator due to low oxygen levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19 is warning that he might have to go on a ventilator due to his low oxygen levels.

Rep. David Byrd gave an update on his battle with the virus in a social media post on Thursday.

The 63-year-old Byrd was hospitalized over the weekend due to complications from the virus.

He flew by helicopter from Wayne County Hospital to Saint Thomas in Nashville.

Byrd attended the House GOP caucus meeting on Nov. 24 where the nearly 70-member group reelected legislative leaders.

He also participated in a House GOP overnight retreat the weekend prior.