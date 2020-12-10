Santa House event opens in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a local place to find Santa and tell him your Christmas wishes, you’re in luck.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hub City!

The Santa House, located on the corner of East Lafayette Street and North Highland Avenue next to the Farmers Market, will open Thursday night.

For those who have not already gotten their Christmas list to Santa, you won’t have to mail it off because he is in right here in Jackson.

Santa House organizer John Allen says this has been a tradition in Jackson for many years. He says the pandemic is not going to put a stop to it.

“So we wanted to bring Santa back out and be COVID-friendly and be able to have the children maintain the spirit and the hope of Christmas,” Allen said.

Just like every year, kids can come out to see Santa at no cost, but there will be a few COVID-19 precautions so you and your kids can stay safe while having a good time.

As a way of maintaining social distancing, Allen says kids will be able to greet Santa at the steps.

If you are unable to make it Thursday, there are no worries, you will still get a chance to visit Santa.

“Friday night, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday morning, and then 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday night, this weekend and next weekend,” Allen said.

“Santa will have all the batteries in his hearing aid and be able to hear everything and make sure that we give them the same experience, and Santa has been tested. He is perfectly healthy, and we will all get a little bit of candy cane and just get into the Christmas spirit,” Allen said.

If you would like to attend Thursday’s event, the Santa House opens at 6 p.m.