Sunny And Pleasant Again Today

Weather Update: Thursday, December 10 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another cold morning to start off. There are a few passing clouds today, but otherwise expect a similar day to yesterday, only we will tack on a few degrees. A large trough, that is currently digging across the Central Plains this morning will arrive in West Tennessee by Saturday morning. Ahead of the front will be showers and perhaps a embedded thunder overnight. For now, latest guidance has most of the steadier rain to the east and out of West Tennessee by late morning.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv