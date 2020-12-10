Whiteville man sentenced to over 5 years on gun charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Whiteville man has been sentenced to federal prison on gun related charges.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant says Donnie Ray King, 41, was sentenced on Tuesday.

According to information presented in court, King’s mother reported that her car and phone had been stolen by King. A Haywood County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and King’s mother said he returned the car and left on foot.

King was found by a deputy at an old school that was nearby, according to the release. King told the deputy that he had a gun in his boot and was searched.

The release says King was found with an unloaded Ruger pistol in one boot and a magazine with 15 rounds of ammunition in the other.

King being a convicted felon means he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, according to the release.

King was sentenced to over five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, with three years of supervised release.