4 additional deaths, 75 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health department says those cases are:
- a 74-year-old man, who died Dec. 6.
- a 57-year-old woman, who died July 18.
- an 81-year-old woman, who died Oct. 4.
- a 66-year-old woman, who died Oct. 25.
A total of 121 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
In addition, the health department has confirmed 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,711.
Those patients range in age from 1-month-old to 96-years-old.
There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,057 (60.4%)
- 38301: 1,909 (28.4%)
- 38356: 104 (1.5%)
- 38391: 67 (1%)
- 38366: 118 (1.8%)
- 38343: 56 (0.8%)
- 38313: 147 (2.2%)
- 38392: 45 (0.7%)
- 38355: 21 (0.3%)
- 38362: 81 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 10 (0.1%)
- 38308: 13 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 73 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,667 (24.9%)
- White: 2,694 (40.1%)
- Asian: 21 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 169 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 107 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,053 (30.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,745 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,907 (43.3%)
- Unknown: 59 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,497 (81.9%)
- Not recovered: 333 (4.9%)
- Better: 387 (5.8%)
- Unknown: 373 (5.6%)
- Deaths: 121 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 334 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 814 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,129 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,003 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 956 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 965 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 747 (11.1%)
- 71 – 80 years: 417 (6.2%)
- 80+: 273 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 73 (1.1%)