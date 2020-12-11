4 additional deaths, 75 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

The health department says those cases are:

  • a 74-year-old man, who died Dec. 6.
  • a 57-year-old woman, who died July 18.
  • an 81-year-old woman, who died Oct. 4.
  • a 66-year-old woman, who died Oct. 25.

A total of 121 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department has confirmed 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,711.

Those patients range in age from 1-month-old to 96-years-old.

There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,057 (60.4%)
  • 38301: 1,909 (28.4%)
  • 38356: 104 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 67 (1%)
  • 38366: 118 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 56 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 147 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 45 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 21 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 81 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 10 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 13 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 73 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,667 (24.9%)
  • White: 2,694 (40.1%)
  • Asian: 21 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 169 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 107 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,053 (30.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,745 (55.8%)
  • Male: 2,907 (43.3%)
  • Unknown: 59 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,497 (81.9%)
  • Not recovered: 333 (4.9%)
  • Better: 387 (5.8%)
  • Unknown: 373 (5.6%)
  • Deaths: 121 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 334 (5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 814 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,129 (16.8%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,003 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 956 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 965 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 747 (11.1%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 417 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 273 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 73 (1.1%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts