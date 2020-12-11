4 additional deaths, 75 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department says those cases are:

a 74-year-old man, who died Dec. 6.

a 57-year-old woman, who died July 18.

an 81-year-old woman, who died Oct. 4.

a 66-year-old woman, who died Oct. 25.

A total of 121 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department has confirmed 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,711.

Those patients range in age from 1-month-old to 96-years-old.

There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,057 (60.4%)

38301: 1,909 (28.4%)

38356: 104 (1.5%)

38391: 67 (1%)

38366: 118 (1.8%)

38343: 56 (0.8%)

38313: 147 (2.2%)

38392: 45 (0.7%)

38355: 21 (0.3%)

38362: 81 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 10 (0.1%)

38308: 13 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 73 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,667 (24.9%)

White: 2,694 (40.1%)

Asian: 21 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 169 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 107 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,053 (30.6%)

Gender:

Female: 3,745 (55.8%)

Male: 2,907 (43.3%)

Unknown: 59 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,497 (81.9%)

Not recovered: 333 (4.9%)

Better: 387 (5.8%)

Unknown: 373 (5.6%)

Deaths: 121 (1.8%)

Age: