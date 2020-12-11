436,262 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,327 deaths, 2,640 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 436,262 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, December 11. In addition, 5,327 people have died and 2,640 are currently hospitalized. Another 383,478 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 38,819 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 540 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,804

Bedford County – 3,449

Benton County – 976

Bledsoe County – 1,321

Blount County – 7,015

Bradley County – 6,607

Campbell County – 1,899

Cannon County – 979

Carroll County – 2,134

Carter County — 3,361

Cheatham County – 1,974

Chester County – 1,167

Claiborne County – 1,166

Clay County – 647

Cocke County – 1,971

Coffee County – 3,533

Crockett County — 1,285

Cumberland County – 3,076

Davidson County – 48,599

Decatur County – 1,035

DeKalb County – 1,493

Dickson County – 3,420

Dyer County – 3,570

Fayette County – 2,592

Fentress County – 1,412

Franklin County – 2,587

Gibson County – 3,841

Giles County – 1,791

Grainger County – 1,276

Greene County – 3,891

Grundy County – 906

Hamblen County – 4,244

Hamilton County – 20,322

Hancock County – 241

Hardeman County – 2,449

Hardin County – 2,047

Hawkins County – 2,498

Haywood County — 1,822

Henderson County — 2,223

Henry County — 1,846

Hickman County – 1,411

Houston County – 652

Humphreys County – 867

Jackson County – 793

Jefferson County – 2,810

Johnson County – 1,578

Knox County – 23,316

Lake County – 1,274

Lauderdale County – 2,256

Lawrence County – 3,291

Lewis County — 914

Lincoln County – 2,220

Loudon County – 2,783

Macon County – 2,065

Madison County – 6,189

Marion County – 1,410

Marshall County – 2,091

Maury County – 7,110

McMinn County – 3,215

McNairy County — 1,554

Meigs County – 647

Monroe County – 2,707

Montgomery County – 8,107

Moore County — 471

Morgan County — 972

Obion County — 3,019

Overton County – 1,677

Perry County – 593

Pickett County — 438

Polk County – 839

Putnam County – 6,728

Rhea County – 2,154

Roane County – 2,982

Robertson County – 4,640

Rutherford County – 21,504

Scott County – 1,415

Sequatchie County – 697

Sevier County – 6,126

Shelby County – 53,864

Smith County – 1,605

Stewart County — 686

Sullivan County — 7,997

Sumner County – 11,986

Tipton County – 4,231

Trousdale County – 1,968

Unicoi County – 1,073

Union County — 880

Van Buren County – 429

Warren County – 2,946

Washington County – 7,577

Wayne County – 2,086

Weakley County — 2,436

White County – 2,123

Williamson County – 13,339

Wilson County – 9,156

Out of state – 10,781

Pending – 7,115

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and cluster.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 510

Asian – 3,588

Black or African-American – 60,429

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 280

Other/Multiracial – 40,587

White – 250,436

Pending – 80,432

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 268,065

Hispanic or Latino – 34,523

Pending – 133,674

Gender:

Female – 229,999

Male – 202,758

Pending – 3,505

Clusters:

Number of facilities with one or more cases of COVID-19 (resident or staff) in the past 28 days – 369

Total number of COVID-positive residents – 8,025

Total number of resident deaths – 921

Total number of COVID-positive staff – 6,351

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.