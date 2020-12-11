A Little Unsettled This Weekend

Weather Update: Friday, December 11 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’re starting the day off just a touch warmer this morning around the lower 40s. Clouds are already increasing as expected as southerly flow brings in moisture along the surface. I still think we’ll have enough influence of the southerly flow and filtered sunshine to make it back into the middle 60s. Otherwise, expect a fair and mild day. Showers and a few embedded storms develop in Arkansas mainly after 5:00 PM, then shift east into West Tennessee later this evening. Brief heavy rain will be possible along with a rumble of thunder or two possible. But the good news, It does not appear that it will rain all day, in fact most of the daytime hours look dry for Saturday afternoon and evening.



