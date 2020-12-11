Bethel to hold annual Christmas Renaissance program virtually

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A Christmas tradition will live on in one local city.

The Bethel Christmas Renaissance program is one of the most popular events in West Tennessee this time of year. They’re not letting COVID-19 stop them this year.

“Instead of all of you guys being able to come to McKenzie like you normally do and experience it in-person, we are offering a virtual ticket this year,” said Matthew Holt, executive director of the Bethel Renaissance program.

The ticket costs $25, and it will allow you to tune in from your home streaming device on December 14. After your ticket is purchased, you will be sent a link for the event.

But there’s an added bonus.

“You will be able to watch Christmas with Renaissance as many times as you want from the dates of December 14 to December 20,” Holt said.

The event features over 200 Bethel students, with more than an hour of classic Christmas singing and storytelling.

At one point, Holt wasn’t sure if the tradition would continue.

“As the numbers were rising, we were even making plans of what it would look like to not even have this event at all,” Holt said.

That’s when they came up with the idea of a virtual concert. And now, the community can show their support in a different way.

“We wanted to give this to our community and to the folks who love seeing Christmas with Renaissance every year. We are so grateful,” Holt said.

For those wanting the link, it can be found on Bethel’s website.