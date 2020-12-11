Educator of the Week: Cynthia Duncan

SELMER, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Cynthia Duncan teaches 7th grade Reading and Language Arts at Selmer Middle School. After school she also act as the middle school cheer coach.

She said that growing up some of the most inspirational people in her life were her teachers, which inspired her to want to be a role model for her students.

“They made it entertaining. They made it interesting. It was kind of like opening up a whole new world through literature,” Duncan said. “I kind of wanted to be able to share that and pass that on to others.”

Duncan says teaching is her calling and that her goal is to always be there for her students. Her favorite part is seeing them learn new things.

“It’s rewarding you know seeing that ‘Aha’ moment for other people and maybe getting a little piece of my childhood to someone else, the experiences that I had to someone else,” Duncan said.

Duncan is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her, or any other nominee, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.