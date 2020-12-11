Henry County mask mandate extended to December 19

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County announced it is extending its mask mandate.

A news release from the Henry County Office of Emergency Management and Safety says it will be extended to Saturday, December 19.

“In the next couple of weeks, we should all be excited about the glorious Christmas holiday season. From lights to packages, children should be excited. However, because of the COVID-19 virus, we must continue to be mindful of our families and our neighbors,” said Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway.

The original order was set to expire on Saturday.

Residents are asked to wear a mask when in a public space, remain 6 feet away from others in public, disinfect highly-touched surfaces and wash your hands regularly.

Free COVID-19 testing is available from the Henry County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. You must make an appointment to be tested.