Holiday card campaign supports local children’s hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — A dental association launched a holiday card campaign to support a Jackson children’s hospital.

Delta Dental of Tennessee has given over $100,000 in collective donations to seven children’s hospitals, including Ayers Children’s Medical Center in Jackson.

This donation campaign is a part of its holiday card featuring art by a young patient. Each children’s hospital will receive at least $10,000. The rest of the donations will be given based on public votes.

The president and CEO of Delta Dental Phil Wenk says the campaign is important because children in hospitals need as much assistance as possible.

“It’s very important every year because the children’s hospitals really don’t ever have enough money for everything they need to do in the medical world. About 95 percent of the money goes to adult care and the other 5 percent goes to children,” Wenk said.

To donate, visit Delta Dental’s website.