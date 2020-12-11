Ice rink opens Saturday in Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn. — If you want your holiday season to feel like a Hallmark movie, we have just the spot.

Starting Saturday in Camden, there will be an ice rink open in the town square.

The Benton County Chamber of Commerce says they were able to fund the ice rink thanks to money from the CARES Act, as well as the Tennessee River Resort District.

They’re hoping the ice rink brings in tourists and gives local businesses a boost for the holidays.

“It’s going to be set up from the 12th through the 28th. It’s going to be Monday through Friday, from 5 to 8, and then Saturday 10 to 8, and then Sundays from 1 to 5,” said Bonie Curtin, executive director of the Benton County Chamber of Commerce.

Admission is $5, and masks are mandatory for those skating.

They give special thanks to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for helping set up the rink.