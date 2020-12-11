Investigators asking for your help after two inmates escape

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn.– At a little after 8 o’clock Friday morning, one of the supervising officers at the Northwest Correctional Complex minimum security annex discovered two inmates were missing.

Local authorities, the Tennessee Department of Correction, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are currently searching for Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen.

Investigators believe there is a possibility the two inmates could be in areas such as Lake County, Obion County, Weakley County, and Henry County.

Tennessee Department of Corrections Director of Communications, Dorinda Carter says this is still an active investigation, and authorities are following up with any information given.

“We would ask the public to consider them dangerous anytime anyone is on absconder status. They should be considered dangerous and approached with care,” Carter says.

Investigators are encouraging anyone in the public to contact authorities immediately if they have any information or may know the whereabouts of these two men. If you have any information call the Tennessee Department of Correction tips hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND.