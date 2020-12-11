Local church suspends in-person worship to assist JMCGH

JACKSON, Tenn. — First Methodist church in downtown Jackson is temporarily suspending in-person services due to the pandemic.

An announcement from Rev. Sky McCracken says the decision was made after the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital said they were over maximum capacity.

McCracken says they decided to stop services until the hospital’s number go down, and that they hope to resume in-person services on January 5.

You can video McCracken’s video announcement on Vimeo.

You can also find updates from the church on their website.