Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of increase in phone scams

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning about an increase in scam calls.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says they have seen multiple daily calls about failure to appear for jury duty, social security issues, a relative in jail and computer updating.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents to never send money or buy gift cards for people over the phone. They say to hang up and alert the sheriff’s office.

“It’s just heartbreaking to hear of many citizens, especially the elderly, who are trusting, to be scammed out of their hard earned savings. Our Investigators have learned of several victims who have lost thousands of dollars by responding to these criminals,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

If you believe a call is a scam, hang up and call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000.