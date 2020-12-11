McKenzie welcomes back Mistletoe Market for holiday season

McKENZIE, Tenn. — It’s beginning to look like Christmas in the City of McKenzie.

With Christmas decorations all over downtown, but this year Christmas will be a little different.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most events have been cancelled, but the Mistletoe Market at the Railyard on Broadway Street is still scheduled as a way to celebrate Christmas.

“It will probably, hopefully, after all the COVID passes, we can have a bigger event next year because we didn’t get to have the parade or anything this year,” said Monica Heath, executive director of McKenzie Economic Development. “I had a bunch of vendors that were wanting to come, but didn’t want to because of the COVID this year.”

The event started at 5 p.m. Friday, but another is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Those visiting can expect local vendors, and, like most events this year, COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

“We will have hand sanitizer and masks at the doors, so anybody who wants some can,” Heath said. “I have really tried to spread out all the vendors with it being a two-story building. Some of them will be in their own office space, so hopefully nobody will be on top of each other.”

This is the 15th year for the Mistletoe Market.