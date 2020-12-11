Mugshots : Madison County : 12/10/20 – 12/11/20 December 11, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12BARHAM, CLIFTON Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12BOUNDS, DMCKIZLEY Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12BROOKS, DAVECKIO Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12CAVITT, MATAYO Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12HODGES, DALLAS Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12JOHNSON, DEQUAN Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12MOFFETT, JAMARCUS Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12STEVENSON, ERNEST Schedule I drug violations, schedule III drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12TOWNSLEY, BRYSON Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12TUCK, CALEB Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12WINFIELD, HOUSTON Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12WOOD, ASHTIN Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/11/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter