Mugshots : Madison County : 12/10/20 – 12/11/20

1/12 BARHAM, CLIFTON Possession of methamphetamine

2/12 BOUNDS, DMCKIZLEY Simple domestic assault

3/12 BROOKS, DAVECKIO Simple domestic assault, vandalism

4/12 CAVITT, MATAYO Failure to appear

5/12 HODGES, DALLAS Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



6/12 JOHNSON, DEQUAN Violation of community corrections

7/12 MOFFETT, JAMARCUS Vandalism

8/12 STEVENSON, ERNEST Schedule I drug violations, schedule III drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

9/12 TOWNSLEY, BRYSON Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/12 TUCK, CALEB Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest



11/12 WINFIELD, HOUSTON Criminal trespass

12/12 WOOD, ASHTIN Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/11/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.