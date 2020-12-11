Organization brings art exhibit focusing on coping and grief to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–An organization is bringing art to the Hub City, and it shares a special message.

The Rizpah Network, Inc. opened up an interactive walk through art exhibit Friday at Jackson City Hall, with photos of children and young adults who lost their lives to violence.

The exhibit is titled ‘This Christmas,’ and organizers say the goal is to help families heal.

You can scan QR codes on the portraits to learn more about the person’s story.

Organizers say families’ pain is often overlooked during the holiday season.

“It’s not only just recognizing and memorializing these young people who were loved and their lives matter to their families, but really giving them the coping skills they need,” ChiQuitta Williams, director of the Rizpah Network, Inc., said.

The exhibit is open now until December 30 from 8 to 5.