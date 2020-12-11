Organization hosts annual ‘Toys for Tots’ drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Captain Jack Holland Marine Corps League Detachment #735 will be collecting toys for the annual ‘Toys for Tots’ drive this Saturday and Sunday, December 12-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The collection will be at the north Jackson Walmart parking lot by the garden center.

“The Marine Corps League is really big on toys for tots and every toy that is raised or given to the local community. [It] will go back to the local community so we are just encouraging everybody in the community to give back this weekend at our final push for this toy drive,” said Casey Palmer with the Marine Corps League.

The United States Marine Corps Reserve has been collecting toys for the toys for tots program since 1947. All toys collected benefit less fortunate children in the west Tennessee community.