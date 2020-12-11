PHOTO GALLERY: Jason Autry transferred
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jason Autry, one of the men previously charged in connection with the abduction and murder of Holly Bobo, is back in federal custody.
These photos show Autry, 46, leaving the Benton County Jail for a hearing Friday on federal gun charges.
Autry was arrested last week in Benton County, where he was found lying in a field near a gun. Court documents say Autry later told investigators he was attempting to shoot a deer.
Autry is a convicted felon, and is prohibited from possessing a gun.