PHOTO GALLERY: Jason Autry transferred

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jason Autry, one of the men previously charged in connection with the abduction and murder of Holly Bobo, is back in federal custody.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









These photos show Autry, 46, leaving the Benton County Jail for a hearing Friday on federal gun charges.

Autry was arrested last week in Benton County, where he was found lying in a field near a gun. Court documents say Autry later told investigators he was attempting to shoot a deer.

Autry is a convicted felon, and is prohibited from possessing a gun.