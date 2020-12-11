Scattered Showers Arriving Overnight

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Friday, December 11th

Our warm, dry trend of temperatures this past week is going to come to an end. Tonight, we are seeing a cold front arrive with the company of some showers which will only last into the early morning. Clouds will clear up for a little tomorrow until they return Sunday morning with the chance of rain arriving again. Rain should move out of our way Monday morning and leave us with a cool and cloudy week ahead.

TONIGHT

A low pressure system that has been making its way across the Great Plains will move into our area later on tonight. We will see a slight drop in temperatures and some patches of heavy rain around midnight. We are expecting a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain tonight with no chances of flooding. The rain and pressure system are looking to push through our area early tomorrow morning, giving us a sunnier and somewhat dry day.

As the cold front moves out of our area Saturday morning, we will see a pocket of sunshine between the arrival of the second cold front. The second cold front is expected to arrive early Sunday morning, bringing even more rain to the region of West Tennessee. There is a possibility to see a wintry mix along with the rain on Sunday night, but no accumulation is expected. The cold front is expected to leave our area by early Monday morning, leaving us with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies for the rest of the week. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with another chance for a wintry precipitation mix.

Shaley Dawson

Meteorologist