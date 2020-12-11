Search underway for 2 escaped inmates

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — Two Northwest Correctional Complex inmates have escaped, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Correction.

The release says Robert Lee Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, were found missing following an emergency recount around 8:25 a.m. on Friday.

The Department of Correction says search efforts are underway.

Anyone with any information on their location is asked to call the TDOC TIPS Hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND or local law enforcement.

The release says Brown was serving a sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen was serving a sentence for burglary.