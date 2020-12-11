State commission on aging holds briefing on COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The number of COVID-19 cases are continuing to climb in Tennessee.

Older adults are among those at a greater risk of getting the virus and developing serious medical complications.

Due to the pandemic, older adults are having trouble finding health insurance or a senior center to live in.

During a COVID-19 webinar briefing by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, executive director Jim Shulman says COVID-19 is affecting older adults in Tennessee and the department is doing everything it can to provide assistance.

“There’s about 121 senior centers we keep an eye on, and less than 50 senior centers are opened,” Shulman said. “Some opened and some closed because of the executive order.”

Many older Tennesseans are isolating themselves to prevent contracting COVID-19. However, older adults still have the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases.

“We encouraged people not to get out and be very careful for this age group, so social isolation became a serious concern,” Shulman said.

If you are someone between the ages of 65 and older and in need of assistance, you can call (866) 836-6678.