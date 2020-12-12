442,953 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,400 deaths, 2,699 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 442,953 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, December 12. In addition, 5,400 people have died and 2,699 are currently hospitalized. Another 387,395 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 40,163 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 551 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,868

Bedford County – 3,487

Benton County – 989

Bledsoe County – 1,325

Blount County – 7,111

Bradley County – 6,722

Campbell County – 1,914

Cannon County – 1,007

Carroll County – 2,165

Carter County – 3,401

Cheatham County – 2,004

Chester County – 1,186

Claiborne County – 1,183

Clay County – 655

Cocke County – 2,001

Coffee County – 3,581

Crockett County — 1,315

Cumberland County – 3,158

Davidson County – 49,076

Decatur County – 1,043

DeKalb County – 1,555

Dickson County – 3,502

Dyer County – 3,605

Fayette County – 2,620

Fentress County – 1,439

Franklin County – 2,626

Gibson County – 3,893

Giles County – 1,813

Grainger County – 1,289

Greene County – 3,959

Grundy County – 913

Hamblen County – 4,292

Hamilton County – 20,664

Hancock County – 242

Hardeman County – 2,475

Hardin County – 2,070

Hawkins County – 2,545

Haywood County — 1,845

Henderson County — 2,248

Henry County — 1,864

Hickman County – 1,420

Houston County – 667

Humphreys County – 883

Jackson County – 806

Jefferson County – 2,842

Johnson County – 1,578

Knox County – 23,858

Lake County – 1,282

Lauderdale County – 2,269

Lawrence County – 3,369

Lewis County — 917

Lincoln County – 2,278

Loudon County – 2,843

Macon County – 2,098

Madison County – 6,295

Marion County – 1,426

Marshall County – 2,102

Maury County – 7,163

McMinn County – 3,261

McNairy County — 1,571

Meigs County – 661

Monroe County – 2,731

Montgomery County – 8,267

Moore County — 479

Morgan County — 994

Obion County — 3,047

Overton County – 1,707

Perry County – 598

Pickett County — 446

Polk County – 846

Putnam County – 6,844

Rhea County – 2,179

Roane County – 3,036

Robertson County – 4,723

Rutherford County – 21,809

Scott County – 1,429

Sequatchie County – 727

Sevier County – 6,206

Shelby County – 54,465

Smith County – 1,629

Stewart County — 696

Sullivan County — 8,119

Sumner County – 12,156

Tipton County – 4,297

Trousdale County – 1,982

Unicoi County – 1,090

Union County — 895

Van Buren County – 437

Warren County – 3,060

Washington County – 7,677

Wayne County – 2,102

Weakley County — 2,460

White County – 2,174

Williamson County – 13,512

Wilson County – 9,283

Out of state – 10,985

Pending – 7,627

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 518

Asian – 3,614

Black or African-American – 60,910

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 281

Other/Multiracial – 40,935

White – 253,644

Pending – 83,051

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 270,725

Hispanic or Latino – 34,719

Pending – 137,509

Gender:

Female – 233,621

Male – 205,796

Pending – 3,536

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.