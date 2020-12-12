Additional death, 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

Mandy Vandiver

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says that patient is an 87 -year-old man, who died December 7. A total of 122 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 105 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,816.

Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 88-years-old.

There are currently 33 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,126 (60.5%)
  • 38301: 1,934 (28.4%)
  • 38356: 105 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 68 (1%)
  • 38366: 119 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 57 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 151 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 45 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 21 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 81 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 10 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 14 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 75 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,686 (24.7%)
  • White: 2,738 (40.2%)
  • Asian: 21 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 171 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 107 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,093 (30.7%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,803 (55.8%)
  • Male: 2,956 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 57 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,526 (81.1%)
  • Not recovered: 343 (5%)
  • Better: 401 (5.9%)
  • Unknown: 424 (6.2%)
  • Deaths: 122 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 335 (4.9%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 827 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,147 (16.8%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,015 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 974 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 984 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 758 (11.1%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 428 (6.3%)
  • 80+: 277 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 71 (1.1%)
