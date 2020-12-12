Additional death, 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says that patient is an 87 -year-old man, who died December 7. A total of 122 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 105 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,816.

Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 88-years-old.

There are currently 33 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,126 (60.5%)

38301: 1,934 (28.4%)

38356: 105 (1.5%)

38391: 68 (1%)

38366: 119 (1.7%)

38343: 57 (0.8%)

38313: 151 (2.2%)

38392: 45 (0.7%)

38355: 21 (0.3%)

38362: 81 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 10 (0.1%)

38308: 14 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 75 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,686 (24.7%)

White: 2,738 (40.2%)

Asian: 21 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 171 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 107 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,093 (30.7%)

Gender:

Female: 3,803 (55.8%)

Male: 2,956 (43.4%)

Unknown: 57 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,526 (81.1%)

Not recovered: 343 (5%)

Better: 401 (5.9%)

Unknown: 424 (6.2%)

Deaths: 122 (1.8%)

Age: