Additional death, 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says that patient is an 87 -year-old man, who died December 7. A total of 122 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
In addition, the health department confirmed another 105 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,816.
Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 88-years-old.
There are currently 33 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,126 (60.5%)
- 38301: 1,934 (28.4%)
- 38356: 105 (1.5%)
- 38391: 68 (1%)
- 38366: 119 (1.7%)
- 38343: 57 (0.8%)
- 38313: 151 (2.2%)
- 38392: 45 (0.7%)
- 38355: 21 (0.3%)
- 38362: 81 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 10 (0.1%)
- 38308: 14 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 75 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,686 (24.7%)
- White: 2,738 (40.2%)
- Asian: 21 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 171 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 107 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,093 (30.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,803 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,956 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 57 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,526 (81.1%)
- Not recovered: 343 (5%)
- Better: 401 (5.9%)
- Unknown: 424 (6.2%)
- Deaths: 122 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 335 (4.9%)
- 11 – 20 years: 827 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,147 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,015 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 974 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 984 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 758 (11.1%)
- 71 – 80 years: 428 (6.3%)
- 80+: 277 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 71 (1.1%)