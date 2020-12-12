Alexander Statement on FDA Authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON,– U.S. Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement in a press release Saturday on the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Below is the full statement.

“Producing a 95 percent effective vaccine in 8 months instead of the 8 years it often takes is truly a medical miracle. Each of us should be grateful to the scientists in pharmaceutical companies and the federal government who produced this result, both the Trump Administration for leading it and Congress for funding it.”